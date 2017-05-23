Red Raiders earn individual Big 12 Baseball Honors

Third-ranked Texas Tech baseball picked up 12 awards for their super regular season in Conference.

For the second straight season, Texas Tech has the Big 12 Player of the Year as Hunter Hargrove earned the honor. Red Raider Eric Gutierrez picked up the award last year. Texas Tech is the first school to win back to back Player of the Year awards since 2006-07.

Sophomore Pitcher Steven Gingery was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and Josh Jung received the Big 12 Freshman of the Year award.

Nine Red Raiders earned spots on the All Big 12 teams. Making the First Team were Hargrove, Gingery, Junior Orlando Garcia and Sophomore Cody Farhat.

On the second team, Jung and Junior Parker Mushinski picked up honorable mention.

Three Red Raiders were on the All Big 12 Freshman team. Jung was joined by Michael Berglund and Grant Little.

The third-ranked Red Raiders open up Big 12 Tournament play Wednesday facing Oklahoma State at 12:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City.

