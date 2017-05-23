Rainy Tuesday leading to summer heat through the week

The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.
The testimony could shed light on concerns about the security risk posed by Trump's first national security adviser.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
