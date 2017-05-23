Rainy Tuesday leading to summer heat through the week

A turnaround in weather for the South Plains beginning on Wednesday.

Skies will be sunny, winds will be from the south, less than 20 mph and the afternoon will warm to the 80s.

Wednesday starts a warming trend which will soar on Thursday through Saturday to the mid to upper 90s across the region. Thursday could be our first 100 degree day with sunny skies, gusty winds and dry conditions. Winds will increase from the southwest at 20-25 mph which will increase the fire danger for the region.

Heading into the Memorial weekend it will remain sunny and the weekend will start in the 90s and cool to the 80s on Sunday and Memorial Day. Monday will bring a slight chance of some isolated storms to the region with highs in the mid 80s.

It's time to grab some sunscreen, charcoal, camping gear and enjoy the weekend.

