Truck smashes power pole in 3600 block of East 4th

Wednesday, May 24 2017 3:33 AM EDT2017-05-24 07:33:57 GMT
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.
Wednesday, May 24 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-05-24 07:27:51 GMT
A Southern California university has granted a surprise honorary degree to the mother of a quadriplegic student after she attended every class and took notes for him while he earned his MBA.
Wednesday, May 24 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-05-24 07:27:35 GMT
The testimony could shed light on concerns about the security risk posed by Trump's first national security adviser.
Wednesday, May 24 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-05-24 07:26:18 GMT
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
Wednesday, May 24 2017 3:24 AM EDT2017-05-24 07:24:17 GMT
The typical CEO at the biggest U.S. companies made $11.5 million last year, according to a study by executive data firm Equilar for The Associated Press.
