Truck smashes power pole in 3600 block of East 4th

Lubbock police and fire departments responded to a report of someone driving into cars and houses in the area around the 3600 block of East 4th on Tuesday night.

Police and fire officials responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. No houses had been hit, but they found a power pole broken off at ground level.

There was a pickup on the scene with front end damage.

We'll continue to update this story as details are confirmed.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.