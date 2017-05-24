TTU honors student killed while campaigning with Dr. Ben Carson

Congressman Jodey Arrington joined members of Texas Tech University and Dr. Ben Carson to honor the legacy of Texas Tech student Braden Joplin. Joplin died last year in a car accident while volunteering for Dr. Ben Carson during his campaign for President.

Texas Tech honored Braden's legacy by establishing a scholarship in his name. Tuesday, Texas Tech President Dr. Lawrence Schovanec, Tech Chancellor Robert Duncan and Congressman Jodey Arrington introduced Secretary Carson to the first recipient of the scholarship, Emily Jenkins. Emily studies political science at Tech.

The meeting took place at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.