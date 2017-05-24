Officers participating in Special Olympics torch run send-off Wednesday morning

The Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run send-off is Wednesday morning here in Lubbock.

Officers will carry the Flame of Hope through Lubbock on their way to Arlington for the 2017 Special Olympics Texas state summer games competition.

Everyone is invited to the send-off at 8:00 am in the north parking lot of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

