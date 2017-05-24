3 in custody, suspected of vehicle vandalism

The Lubbock Police Department arrested three people Wednesday morning after finding several vehicles vandalized with a BB gun.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of 93rd Street to a report of a damaged vehicle around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. The owner of the car called police after hearing a loud noise of breaking glass, then laughter. When he walked outside, he discovered the back window of the vehicle was shattered.

One officer questioned the victim, while another officer patrolled the area for suspects. That officer spotted a suspicious vehicle and made a traffic stop. The officer arrested the three people inside the vehicle after questioning them and finding a BB gun inside the car.

33-year-old Adam Smith, 24-year-old Hannah Fritz, and 21-year-old Andrew Hageter, face charges of a state jail felony criminal mischief and a third degree felony of organized crime.

Other officers also responded to the 2100 and 2200 blocks of 93rd Street to search for other possible victims. They found a total of 17 vehicles with window damage consistent with shots from a BB gun.

Investigators with the Property Crimes Unit are questioning the three individuals to see if there may be additional charges or if this case is related to the other strings of vehicle vandalism police have responded to over the last several months.

