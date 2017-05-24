Lubbock No. 18 on list of best cities for people under 35 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock No. 18 on list of best cities for people under 35

Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD) Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock came in No. 18 on a list of best cities for people under 35, in a survey by the financial education website Growella.

The survey praised Lubbock's short commute times, low cost of living, and strong paycheck rank. We also ranked second in number of young people living here.

Texas was well-represented on the list, with Austin at No. 8, Houston at No. 10, Dallas at No. 12 and Corpus Christi was No. 21.

Here are the top 25 cities.

1. Durham, N.C.
2. Pittsburgh, Pa.
3. Nashville, Tenn.
4. Des Moines, Iowa
5. Charlotte, N.C.
6. Syracuse, N.Y.
7. Columbus, Ohio
8. Austin, Texas
9. Greenville, S.C.
10. Houston, Texas
11. Albany, N.Y.
12. Dallas, Texas
13. Indianapolis, Ind.
14. Harrisburg, Pa.
15. Fayetteville, Ark.
16. Cincinnati, Ohio
17. St. Louis, Mo.
18. Lubbock, Texas
19. Gainesville, Fla.
20. Omaha, Neb.
21. Corpus Christi, Texas
22. Raleigh, N.C.
23. Dayton, Ohio
24. Lexington, Ky.
25. Knoxville, Tenn.

You can view the full story and check out the criteria for the survey at the link below.

CNBC: The 25 best cities in the US for people under the age of 35

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

