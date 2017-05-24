Slaton ISD bus driver on admin leave after forcing students to cross highway

A Slaton ISD bus driver has been placed on administrative leave after parking on the wrong side of a highway and forcing students to cross.

Graduating seniors were headed to get their pictures taken with the new Slaton sign, but instead of parking near the sign, the driver parked on the other side of the highway and stopped traffic.

Slaton ISD Superintendent Julee Becker said the driver's actions went against protocol and there was "zero excuse for that."

She apologized for the incident and said that safety is their top priority.

The school was unaware of the incident until a video was posted on Facebook. The man who shot the video has removed it from social media now that there has been an official response from Slaton ISD.

Slaton ISD issued this statement on Wednesday:

Safety is top priority for Slaton ISD. This morning, a decision was made to take our Senior Class to the new Slaton Welcome sign. The purpose of the trip was to take a picture before graduation practice. Buses were parked on the North side of Highway 84 and traffic was stopped so that students could cross. No students were harmed during this incident; however, Slaton ISD Procedures and Protocols were not followed. As Superintendent of Schools, I extend my apology on behalf of our district to parents, students and our community. Be assured that this will not happen again. Appropriate measures are being taken so that transportation and safety procedures are followed with fidelity. Sincerely,

Julee Becker, Superintendent

Slaton ISD

