Lubbock city offices closed for Memorial Day holiday

Provided by City of Lubbock

City of Lubbock offices will be closed May 29, 2017, in observance of Memorial Day.

In addition to main city offices being closed, Lubbock libraries, community and senior centers, the Silent Wings Museum, Buddy Holly Center, and Garden and Arts Center will also be closed Monday.

Residential Trash Service

There will be no trash collection on Monday, May 29. Monday's normally scheduled trash dumpster and cart collection will be moved to Tuesday and Tuesday's normally scheduled trash dumpster collection will be moved to Wednesday. Scheduled trash collection for Thursday and Friday (June 1 and June 2) will not be affected.

Recycling

The City of Lubbock drop-off Recycling and Citizen Convenience Stations at 1631 84th Street, 208 Municipal Drive, 7308 Milwaukee, and 4307 Adrian will be closed on Monday, May 29.

Landfill

The West Texas Region Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will be closed on Monday, May 29.