Food Bank Farm hopes for shareholders to purchase produce this summer

The Carolyn Lanier Youth Farm is preparing for a summer of youth workers and fresh produce sales! The five-acre farm is a program of the South Plains Food Bank.

The GRUB program employs local students, teaching them deeper life skills as they work. The program director, Lynn Weir, says the students in this program have been running the Food Bank's farm each summer for about 15 years.

Now they need people to buy their crops. Lynn says they look for community shareholders who will purchase produce from the farm in order to pay their student employees. This farm does not take any money away from the South Plains Food Bank.

The shareholders will then be able to fill bags of fresh produce, whatever variety they would like, and pick up the fresh food every Thursday and Friday this summer.

Shareholders end up with hundreds of pounds of produce by the end of summer. The cost is $325 for a half share and $550 for a full share. People should contact Lynn Weir with the South Plains Food Bank for more information.

Additional information provided by the South Plains Food Bank:

GRUB-Growing Recruits for Urban Business