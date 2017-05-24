Red Raiders fall to Oklahoma State in opening game

The red hot bats of the Red Raiders were silenced in the opening game of the Big 12 Championship as top-seeded Tech lost 3-0 to 8th-seeded Oklahoma State Wednesday afternoon in Oklahoma City.

Davis Martin made his return to the mound but only lasted three and one third innings, allowing three runs on five hits.

The Cowboys scored solo runs in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

Oklahoma State's Blake Battenfield pitched six shutout innings giving up just four hits.

Texas Tech entered the game with eight of the nine batters in their lineup hitting over .300. The other is hitting .298. However, the Red Raiders mustered only five hits on the afternoon and were shutout by the Cowboys.

Texas Tech now falls into the loser's bracket of this double elimination format.

The Red Raiders face Baylor at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. The Bears lost 11-1 to West Virginia.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.