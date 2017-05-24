100 degrees possible on Thursday

Temperatures climbed into the 80s as expected, on Wednesday.

The official high so far has been 86 degrees after a morning low of 46 degrees in Lubbock.

Wednesday night will be very nice with readings falling into the 70s after sunset. Southerly winds will pick up a bit Wednesday evening and overnight with southerly winds 15 to 25 mph after sunset.

It will be windy and very hot Thursday with highs approaching 100 degrees. If we hit 100 degrees, it will be our first triple-digit temperature of the year and the first 100 degree day since Aug. 4, 2016.

Expect hot and dry weather to combine with gusty winds to create fire dangers during the afternoon hours. Southwest winds increase to 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts possible.

Lows drop into the 50s and 60s for overnight lows Friday morning. The heat continues Friday with highs in the middle to upper 90s again. Triple digits possible again.

A subtle pattern change occurs over the weekend favoring higher humidity and a stray storm risk Sunday and Monday. A cool front should push through the area Saturday night. Highs in the 90s Saturday with 70s/80s Sunday.

Stray storms possible Memorial Day with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s.

Higher storm chances arrive by the middle of next week.

