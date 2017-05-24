Post baseball playing in Regional Semifinals

The Post Bold Gold Antelopes are having a sensational season. 26-4 on the year, they play Albany in the Class 2A Regional Semifinals this week.

Post is enjoying diamond success that Coach Jerry Pyles says hasn't been around in recent years.

"Overall 10 or 12 years ago, they did make it this far. For us and this group of guys, this is uncharted waters. We're enjoying it. I'm trying to make it where it's not pressure. I don't want them to over pressurize themselves, if that's a word. You could say that I want them to play relaxed and have fun. We thank our school, our community, the parents for all the support they've given us. It's been really good to see everyone get behind these guys."

Post is coming off a series sweep of Floydada and Ben Ayala says while Albany has postseason experience, the Antelopes are excited for the opportunity.

"We try to put a little pressure on ourselves. We understand we have never been this far. We don't want to be content with ourselves. We want to improve on everything we do."

Post Pitcher Kobe Ammons says this group has been thinking of this season for a long time.

"We've been playing like we were 4 years old. Since we got up to junior league we had this connection. We knew once we get in high school, it was going to be unstoppable. That's pretty much what we've done all year."

Post opens a best of three with Albany Thursday night at 6 p.m. in Snyder. Game 2 is 6 p.m. Saturday with Game 3 to follow if needed.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.