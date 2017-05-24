Post baseball playing in Regional Semifinals

The Post Bold Gold Antelopes are having a sensational season. 26-4 on the year, they play Albany in the Class 2A Regional Semifinals this week.
The red hot bats of the Red Raiders were silenced in the opening game of the Big 12 Championship as top-seeded Tech lost 3-0 to 8th-seeded Oklahoma State Wednesday afternoon in Oklahoma City.
Third-ranked Texas Tech baseball picked up 12 awards for their super regular season in Conference.
The Borden County baseball team is one game away from making it to the 1A State Tournament.
Tim James has resigned as Head Football Coach at Lamesa after two years.
