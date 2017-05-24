Kirsten Johnson Pays It Forward: 5/24

This week's Pay It Forward segment began at the intersection of 66th and Elkhart in South Lubbock.

It didn't take long for Kirsten Johnson to spot our sign.

We asked Kirsten who she wanted to help out. Kirsten told us that she wanted to help out a co-worker named Erica Ramos.

Kirsten said, "She's always been there for me. She comes into my office and we chit chat about things."

Kirsten told me that Erica was a single mother with two daughters and that she felt Erica would really appreciate the extra help right now.

We made the short drive to Erica's house to put a smile on her face.

When we arrived, Kirsten counted out $300 to Erica.

Erica said, "Thank you very much."

We asked Erica how this would help her out.

Erica responded saying, "It will help me to help my family and get some things that my girls need. I just really appreciate it. Thank you so much."

Be looking for our Pay It Forward sign soon. You may become our next playmaker.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.