New security measures for electronics at Lubbock airport

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

They're testing new security measures at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, requiring passengers to put electronics larger than a cell phone, like tablets and e-readers, in a separate bin for X-ray screening.

Officials say the new measures will enhance and adjust security screening procedures to stay ahead of evolving threats.

They also believe the new procedures will eliminate longer lines.

