Lubbock area school districts releasing early for summer vacation

For most students in the area, summer vacation is about to begin as school districts will be getting out early this week.

Lubbock ISD secondary campuses will get out at 12:40 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Elementary campuses have early release just on Friday, and will be getting out at noon.

All Lubbock-Cooper campuses will dismiss early on Thursday. Elementary schools will get out at noon, and secondary campuses will release at 12:45 p.m.

In the Frenship district, all students will be released two hours early on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.