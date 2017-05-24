Castro warrant describes 'set up', robbery at car wash

An LPD arrest warrant is revealing new details about the aggravated robbery charges that have put three suspects behind bars, including 21-year-old Christian Castro.

The victim gave a detailed statement to police and was able to identify the three suspects: Christian Castro, 26-year-old Aaron Perez and 26-year-old Christopher Coronado.

Based on victim statements, rental car records, text messages obtained from suspect phones and security footage from KC's Car Wash, police believe the victim was invited to the Studio 6 apartments at 2551 S. Loop 289 on May 14.

The victim initially felt uncomfortable when he saw Christian Castro and some other people he didn't know, but was persuaded to leave with Castro and another suspect, believed to be Chris Coronado, to go get another bottle of alcohol.

The victim told police that they retrieved the bottle and then pulled into a corner of the parking lot behind KC's Car Wash in the 1900 block of 19th, where another vehicle was waiting for them.

The victim says another suspect, believed to be Aaron Perez, got out of the vehicle and pointed a rifle at him. The victim says he was struck by Castro and punched in the face twice by Coronado while Perez held the rifle on him.

The victim then struggled with Perez, who he says grabbed, and kept, the gold chain he was wearing.

The victim told police he thought they were trying to get him in the car when he struggled with Perez and then "ran for his life."

The victim got away and ran to Raider Burrito, where he called police.

Police documented his injuries, then reviewed car rental records and surveillance footage to find suspects. The victim identified Perez in a photo and picked Coronado out of a police lineup.

The victim told police he believes the robbery was retribution for an incident that happened in 2015, when he took $4,000 to $5,000 in cash from a person who turned out to be Perez.

Castro was taken into custody after a brief SWAT standoff on Wednesday. Coronado and Perez were taken into custody on Tuesday.

Castro is known around Lubbock for being connected to the investigation of the murder of Mark Ysasaga, who was last seen in June of 2012. Castro was later paid a Crime Line reward for leading Lubbock police to Ysasaga's body.

