101 Degrees, Fire Danger, Last Weekend of May: Summer Heat is Here

Are you ready for Summer heat? It's just hours away. It's going to be a sizzler, with elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon and early evening: Dry air, dry fuels, windy, and HOT.



Strenuous outdoor activity should be limited to the morning or mid-evening hours whenever possible. Wear light-weight and loose fitting clothing, stay in air conditioned environments, or at least the shade, as much as possible, and drink plenty of water. Your body cools itself by perspiration, give it the raw material to produce it. Avoid caffeine and alcohol.



Also, if you will be outdoors, apply and re-apply sunscreen (30+ SPF). Sunburn reduces your body's ability to cool itself. Take frequent breaks - preferably in an air conditioned indoor space.



AND NEVER, EVER, EVEN FOR A MOMENT, LEAVE ANYONE - ESPECIALLY A CHILD - IN A PARKED VEHICLE. Temperatures can quickly rise to life-threatening levels, even when outside temperatures are well below today’s levels. Children’s bodies, because they are small, can’t deal with heat (or cold) as well as adult bodies. Also, anyone with health issues as well as pets should never be left in a vehicle. Do not try to cool off children (or pets) with a garden hose, unless you’ve run water for a time and confirmed the water is not hot.

The National Weather Service issued a Fire Danger Statement: "ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED FOR THE SOUTHWESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE AND WESTERN SOUTH PLAINS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING, THESE WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL BE FAVORABLE FOR WILDFIRE GROWTH." It is valid from Noon until 8 p.m.



