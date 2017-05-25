Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock gets a fresh coat for Natl. Paint Week

To celebrate National Painting Week, some Lubbock Sherwin-Williams employees donated more than paint to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock.

On Thursday morning, volunteers gathered at the Club’s gym, located at 2424 East 3rd Street, to offer paint, supplies, their time and expertise to give the gym a face lift.

District Manager for West Texas Sherwin-Williams, Kenton Baron says, "The opportunity to give back to the kids that's really what it is all about. Ultimately if we can provide a safer clean space for them to come play and keeps their minds off doing things outside of the Boys & Girls Club, that's really what its all about."

It’s a nationwide effort, as thousands of Sherwin-Williams volunteers will be upgrading non-profits, churches, and community organizations across the country this week.

National Painting Week takes place from May 19-29.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.