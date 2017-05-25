Red Raiders stave off elimination at Big 12 tournament

President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.
Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
The 3rd ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders stayed alive in the Big 12 Championship as they beat Baylor 4-1 in an elimination game Thursday morning in Oklahoma City.
An investigation into a large scale drug trafficking organization in Hockley and Cochran County, Texas has resulted in federal drug distribution conspiracy charges against seven defendants...
