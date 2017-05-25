Red Raiders stave off elimination at Big 12 tournament - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Red Raiders stave off elimination at Big 12 tournament

By Taylor Lee, Weekend Anchor
Jose Quezada, Red Raiders' Pitcher
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
Tim Tadlock in the 8th inning as Tech leads Baylor
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KCBD) -

Texas Tech has eliminated Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament. 

The 3rd-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders stayed alive in the Big 12 Championship as they beat Baylor 4-1 in an elimination game Thursday morning in Oklahoma City.

Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Steven Gingery was sensational, going six shutout innings allowing seven hits and no runs with six strikeouts.

The Red Raiders did most of their scoring in the 2nd inning. Ryan Long started it with an RBI double and Orlando Garcia followed with a two-run homer.

Cody Farhat added a solo home run in the 7th.

Texas Tech advances to another elimination game 3:15 p.m. Friday. The Red Raiders face the West Virginia/Oklahoma State loser. Those teams play at 4 p.m. today.

Texas Tech is now 43-14.

