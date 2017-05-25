Red Raiders stave off elimination at Big 12 tournament - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Red Raiders stave off elimination at Big 12 tournament

By Taylor Lee, Weekend Anchor
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KCBD) -

Texas Tech has eliminated Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament. 

The 3rd ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders stayed alive in the Big 12 Championship as they beat Baylor 4-1 in an elimination game Thursday morning in Oklahoma City.

Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Steven Gingery was sensational going 6 shutout innings allowing 7 hits and no runs with 6 strikeouts.

The Red Raiders did most of their scoring in the 2nd inning. Ryan Long started it with an RBI double and Orlando Garcia followed with a 2 run homer.

Cody Farhat added a solo home run in the 7th.

Texas Tech advances to another elimination game 3:15 p.m. Friday. The Red Raiders face the West Virginia/Oklahoma State loser. Those teams play at 4 p.m. today.

Texas Tech is now 43-14.

