Man condemned for killing Lubbock woman loses federal appeal
Rosendo Rodriguez (Source: KCBD File Photo, 2012)
HOUSTON (AP) - A San Antonio man on Texas death row for the 2005 slaying of a pregnant Lubbock woman whose body was stuffed inside a piece of luggage found at the Lubbock city landfill has lost a federal court appeal.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling moves 37-year-old Rosendo Rodriguez one step closer to execution for the fatal beating and choking of 29-year-old Summer Baldwin. She's identified in court documents as a pregnant drug-addicted prostitute.
Rodriguez was a Marine reservist training in Lubbock. He contended the slaying was in self-defense. He said he went to a Wal-Mart, bought the suitcase, put her body in it and tossed it in a trash bin.
His appeal argued he had deficient legal help at his trial and that his confession improperly was obtained.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Thursday, May 25 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-05-25 16:32:09 GMT
