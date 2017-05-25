Where you can 'wine' for National Wine Day

If you need an excuse to have a glass of wine after work today... here it is: Today is National Wine Day!

Some of our local wineries are doing some sort of special event to celebrate.

Llano Estacado posted on their Facebook page, "We will have select glasses of wine for just $3 and all other glasses for just $5."

Caprock Winery posted on Facebook, "Come in for $10 bottles of Troubadour Red, Toscano Rosso, Sweet Moscato and more!"

McPherson Cellars is offering $5 glasses of wine from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. as part of their Thursday night Patio Nights. There will also be live music and a food truck.

Please, drink responsibly.

