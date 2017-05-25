Lubbock police searching for 7-Eleven beer thieves - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock police searching for 7-Eleven beer thieves

Provided by LPD Provided by LPD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Do you recognize these people?

Lubbock police are asking for public help to identify two suspects accused of stealing four cases of beer and threatening an employee at 7-Eleven at 2318 19th Street back on May 6 around 10:35 p.m.

If you have any information you're asked to contact Crime Line at 741-1000.

