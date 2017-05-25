Lubbock police searching for 7-Eleven beer thieves

President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.
Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.
Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.
First responders are fighting a fire involving multiple structures in Levelland.
First responders are fighting a fire involving multiple structures in Levelland.
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.