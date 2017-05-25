AMBER ALERT canceled, New Mexico girl found safe

UPDATE: New Mexico state police have canceled the alert for Marissa Bibiano. They say she has been found safe as of 4:30 p.m.

Provided by New Mexico State Police

Belen, NM - The following is information for the distribution of an Amber Alert from the Belen Police Department.

The Belen Police Department is asking the public's assistance in locating Marissa Bibiano, a five year old female, three feet tall, weighing approximately forty pounds, with black hair and brown eyes (photo attached). Marissa Babiano was last seen last night in Belen, NM wearing a black dress.

Marissa Babiano was abducted from a residence by her mother, Alicia Trejo, who has no legal custodial rights. Ms. Trejo broke into the residence of the child's grandmother, committed a battery against the grandmother, was intoxicated at the time, and abducted the child. Ms. Trejo left the area on foot.

Alicia Trejo is a Native American female, thirty-six years of age, five feet one inches tall, approximately 150 pounds, with long brown hair, and brown eyes (photo attached).

Marissa Babiano is believed to be in DANGER if not located immediately. Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Amber Alert is asked to call the Belen Police Department at 505-866-2460.