South Plains hits 100 degrees, first time in 2017

Lubbock hit 100 degrees for the first time this year on Thursday.

The Lubbock office of the National Weather Service recorded a 100-degree temperature around 1 p.m.

Here are some other communities on the south plains that have topped the 100 degree mark: 101 in Fluvanna and Jayton; 102 in Gail and Post; 104 in Guthrie, Lake Alan Henry and Paducah.

The heat will continue on Friday and Saturday, but the afternoon highs, at least in Lubbock, should stay just below 100 degrees. However, communities in the east and southeast South Plains may tip the century mark again on Friday.

Saturday will feature highs mostly in the mid 90s for all of the region and come cooler 80s for Sunday.

