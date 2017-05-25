Fire involving multiple structures burning in Levelland - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Fire involving multiple structures burning in Levelland

LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) -

First responders are fighting a fire involving multiple structures in Levelland.

Portions of Robert Lee and East Ellis have been evacuated due to fire and wind.

No injuries have been reported as of Thursday afternoon, but one vehicle has burned in the fire so far.

Levelland Fire, West Carlisle Fire and Levelland EMS are on the scene.

