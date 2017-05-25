First responders fighting South Lubbock grass fire

Units from Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene at 1100 East 76th Street where a grass fire apparently spread to ignite a shed and several cars.

They say they have the fire mostly contained but are checking for hot spots as of 5 p.m.

LFR is asking drivers to avoid the area.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

