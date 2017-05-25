Small structures, vehicles destroyed in Thursday afternoon grass - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Small structures, vehicles destroyed in Thursday afternoon grass fire

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A total of 12 LFR units were called to a grass fire in the 1100 block of East 76th Street on Thursday afternoon.

Crews called for a "full structure response" because of several small structures and two houses threatened by the fire.

The fire was brought under control and contained in a short time, but multiple vehicles, two small storage structures, and a fence were lost in the fire.

Crews were able to stop the fire approximately five feet from the backside of one house.

Due to high temperatures a rehab unit was used to help keep the firefighters hydrated and cooled down. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

