PHOTOS: United awards $35,000 Monopoly winner in Brownfield

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.
Goldwind Americas, an arm of a Chinese wind-turbine manufacturer, has been looking for workers to take permanent jobs on the Wyoming wind farms they supply.
Goldwind Americas, an arm of a Chinese wind-turbine manufacturer, has been looking for workers to take permanent jobs on the Wyoming wind farms they supply.
Units from Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene at 1100 East 76th Street where a grass fire apparently spread to ignite a shed and several cars.
Units from Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene at 1100 East 76th Street where a grass fire apparently spread to ignite a shed and several cars.