PHOTOS: United awards $35,000 Monopoly winner in Brownfield - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

PHOTOS: United awards $35,000 Monopoly winner in Brownfield

Provided by United Family Provided by United Family
Big winner Loretta Roberts (Source: United) Big winner Loretta Roberts (Source: United)

The United Family presented $35,000 to Monopoly winner Loretta Roberts in Brownfield on Thursday.

From left to right: Will Fewin, store director, Brownfield United Supermarkets; Corey Antwine, Loretta's grandson; Robert Taylor, president, The United Family; Loretta Roberts, winner; Joe Roberts, Loretta's husband; Justin Antwine, Loretta's grandson; Joe Womble, regional vice president, The United Family

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly