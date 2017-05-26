2 hospitalized after being hit by vehicle during fight at El Patron Bar

Lubbock Police Department detectives are investigating an early morning fight that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

At approximately 1:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to a fight in progress at the El Patron Bar located at 4820 Southeast Drive. When officers arrived, those involved in the fight had already left the scene and no victims were immediately located.

Officers were advised that two groups had gotten into a fight inside the bar, and a second fight happened outside in the parking lot.

As the officer questioned witnesses at the scene, he found large amounts of blood in the parking lot and had dispatch contact local hospitals to see if any seriously injured victims had come in for treatment. A victim, who was transported by a private vehicle, had been taken to Covenant. It appears that victim, a 36-year-old male, was struck by a vehicle.

A short time later, the officer was notified a second victim had been located lying in the street at 2200 East 46th Street. The second victim, a 30-year-old male, was taken to UMC with serious injuries. It appears this victim was also struck by a vehicle.

Detectives with the Person Crimes Unit are currently investigating this aggravated assault and continue to question people who were at the bar. We are asking anyone who may have been at the scene who did not speak with officers to call the Lubbock Police Department.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000, and callers can remain anonymous.

