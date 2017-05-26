Spotlight on Ag: Lubbock County 4-H Programs

4-H is the youth development organization of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
Membership in the Lubbock County 4-H program is available for all youth in Lubbock County; we offer over 40 projects including public speaking, leadership and community service, as well as monthly club meetings and competitions.
There is a small yearly membership fee for 3rd through 12th grade youth and kindergarten through 2nd graders may participate as “Clovers” at no cost.
For more information about joining, please visit our website at Lubbock.agrilife.org.
