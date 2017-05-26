2017 Memorial Day events

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.
Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.
Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.
British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have arrested a ninth man while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 concert-goers.
British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have arrested a ninth man while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 concert-goers.
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.