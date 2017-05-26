2017 Memorial Day events - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

2017 Memorial Day events

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(KCBD) -

Sunday, May 28

  • Second Baptist will be honoring our Fallen and Gold Star families on Sunday, May 28th, @ 6:30. Pastor Ryon Price is deeply committed to hosting a service honoring and remembering those who have sacrificed their all. Gold Star families are always included and recognized. Veterans are also recognized. Join us for this special service and let your heart be touched. 

Monday, May 29

  • 9 a.m. - Conquer Hunger Run at Mackenzie Park. Entry is a donation of non-perishable food items. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their favorite superhero costume. Mackenzie Park, 8 a.m. registration and refreshments; 9 a.m. 5K and 1 mile run begins.
  • 10 a.m. - Annual Memorial Day Service at Resthaven Funeral Home at Resthaven Memorial Park
  • 10 a.m. - Memorial Day Service at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. The service will be held in the gazebo in front of the City of Lubbock Cemetery office at 2011 E 31st Street (two blocks east of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. on East 31st St). Admission is free. Guests are highly encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, as chair seating will be limited. Congressman Jodey Arrington, U.S. Representative, District 19 will be the featured speaker. It is estimated that there are more than 2,000 veterans who are buried at the Historic City of Lubbock Cemetery. 
  • 10:30 a.m. - Memorial Day Service at Meadow Cemetery. A catered meal will follow the service and will be served at the Meadow First Baptist Church. The Meadow museum will open after lunch.
  • 11 a.m. - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Willed Body Program Memorial Service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park at 5740 W. 19th Street, near the mausoleum on the east side of the cemetery.A memorial service is planned to remember those individuals who have chosen to donate their bodies to the Willed Body Program at TTUHSC. Both students, faculty and family members honor these individuals on Memorial Day. Donated bodies are used by students studying medicine, pharmacy and other disciplines and are an extremely valuable contribution to the institution and to medicine.
  • 1 p.m. - National Memorial Day Parade featuring the Whiteface High School band. The parade is an event hosted in remembrance of those who have served, currently service or who have died in service with U.S. military forces. The parade will also be televised on KCBD NewsChannel 11. 
Powered by Frankly