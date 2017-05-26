List of Memorial Day events for 2017

While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.
Takuma Sato gave Andretti Autosport a 2nd consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 by holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps.
Takuma Sato gave Andretti Autosport a 2nd consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 by holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps.
Trump faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and intensifying inquiries into allegations his campaign had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.
Trump faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and intensifying inquiries into allegations his campaign had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.
Memorial Day is the traditional beginning of summer when families and friends gather to barbecue, travel and do anything else freedom and warm weather allow. But we shouldn’t lose sight that it’s also the most sacred day of the year for the U.S. military - the day to honor American troops who died in combat.
Memorial Day is the traditional beginning of summer when families and friends gather to barbecue, travel and do anything else freedom and warm weather allow. But we shouldn’t lose sight that it’s also the most sacred day of the year for the U.S. military - the day to honor American troops who died in combat.
Here's a list of Memorial Day events happening in and around Lubbock for 2017.
Here's a list of Memorial Day events happening in and around Lubbock for 2017.