Lubbock man sentenced to 200 months in federal prison

Charged on a methamphetamine distribution conviction, Rene Ortiz, of Lubbock, was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison today.

In custody since December, Ortiz pleaded guilty to an indictment that charged one count of possession with an intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in February, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

The charges stem from an undercover operation conducted in October in which officers with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office reached an agreement with Ford to sell them two ounces of methamphetamine for $1,300, according to the case file. The deal took place on October 26 after Michael Sebastion Ford, told an undercover officer his cousin would bring them the methamphetamine.

Ford told the officer he would text him once the drugs arrived, and the officer then left the residence. Once officers saw the vehicle carrying the drugs arrive they approached the vehicle. Ford, who was near the car's front passenger's side window, ducked and ran into the residence he was near. Officers were able to identify Ortiz as the driver of that vehicle.

As Ortiz was leaving the vehicle, officers noticed a bag containing near 10 grams of methamphetamine on the driver side floor mat. They also found a torn bag underneath the vehicle that also contained 26 grams of methamphetamine and another 30.4 grams behind the driver's seat.

Later on authorities also found another 880 grams of methamphetamine in the hotel room where Ortiz was staying. A pistol and ammunition were also found in a shoe box in the back of the car.

Co-defendant, Ford, 24 of Lubbock, also pleaded guilty in February, however, he is scheduled to be sentenced June 9.

RELATED STORY: Accused drug dealer 'relieved' to be caught after 2 lbs. of meth found in drug bust

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.