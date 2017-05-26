Castillo sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for meth, cocaine, marijuana distribution conspiracy role

Victor Manuel Castillo, also known as Victor Manuel Garza, was sentenced today to 188 months in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana distribution conspiracy.

Castillo, 44, has been in custody since he was arrested, along with 12 other West Texas residents, in June 2016, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. Among the 12 people arrested, three of them were members of the Texas Syndicate, which is a prison-based gang.

The arrests were made by special agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Big Spring, Sundown and Levelland police departments, both the Howard and Lubbock County Sheriff's Offices, the U.S. Marshal's Service and U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.

Castillo also pleaded guilty to one count of distribution with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in January.

All other defendants have been sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy as well. The defendants and their sentences goes as follows:

Cruz Perez, aka “Travieso,” 41, 327 months

Christopher Lee Gonzalez, aka “Gonzo,” 44, 327 months

Evan Cruz Parson, aka “Evan,” 22, 168 months

Jose Gutierrez, III, aka “Baby Joey,” 22, 151 months

Christopher David Gonzales, aka “Chris,” 42, 121 months

Jasmine Pillar Hernandez, aka “Crazy,” 33, 120 months

Alexander Alfonzo Mendoza, aka “Alex,” 21, 48 months

Robert Diaz, Jr., aka “Bobby,” 34, 48 months

Adrian Rodriguez, 38, 48 months

Johnny Trevino, Jr., aka “Baby John,” 27, 48 months

Crystal Dimas, aka “Babe,” 29, 33 months

