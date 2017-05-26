Law enforcement to bring in DWI task force for Memorial Day

Tagging along with other local law enforcement, the Texas Department of Public Safety has formed a DWI task force to crack-down on drunken driving.

From Friday to Monday officials in the Lubbock region will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, those going past the speed limit, people not wearing seat belts and those who violate other traffic laws.

Drivers are asked to take a variety of measures to ensure safety on the roads while traveling during Memorial Day Weekend, such as not drinking and driving, slowing down, wearing seat belts and many other things.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.