Current Littlefield Police Chief to be next Levelland Police Chief

Levelland City Manager Rick Osburn announced Friday morning, he has hired Albert Garcia, current Littlefield Police Chief to be the next Levelland Police Chief, effective June 26, according to KLVT News.

Garcia graduated with an Associates degree in Law Enforcement from South Plains College in 1992. He began his law enforcement career with the SPC Police Department. He moved to the Levelland Police Department in 1995 where he worked for nine years. He was a Sergeant when he left to work with Tyler Technologies and served as a criminal investigator for the Texas Attorney Generals Office.

He then spent eight years as Chief of Police in Idalou before taking over as chief of the Littlefield Police Department two years ago.

"Since beginning my career my goal has been to become Chief of Police in Levelland," says Garcia. "In fact," he adds, "my wife, Michelle, and I already live in Levelland. This truly is a dream come true and I’m anxious to join the great Levelland Police Department team."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.