LSO locates diesel fuel believed to be stolen

Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office have located approximately 500 gallons of off-road use diesel, commonly known as Red Dye Diesel.

The diesel is marked with red dye to indicate its use for agricultural based businesses.

A witness believes the diesel was delivered to a location in Lubbock by a male driving a Ford pickup truck pulling a trailer with a diesel tank on the back, according to an LSO news release. The diesel is believed to have been stolen from a farm somewhere in West Texas.

If one has recently noticed a large amount of diesel missing they are encouraged to call the Sheriff's office at (806)775-1601 or contact local authorities

