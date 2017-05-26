Sam Winters named new Hermleigh Football Coach

For the fourth time in four years, the Hermleigh Cardinals will have a new head football coach as Sam Winters has been promoted to take over the pigskin program.

Hermleigh, out in Scurry County, has some of the best athletic facilities around. Winters, who’s been at the school for three years, is thrilled to lead the Cardinals.

“It’s been a long-awaited time. I’m excited. It’s kinda one of those dreams come true. I always wanted to be a head football coach and be the guy to lead those guys to the state playoffs and eventually and hopefully a State Championship,” Winters said.

Winter now adds another job title at Hermleigh as head Football Coach as he’s done it all at the school.

“I’ve been the Defensive Coordinator here. I’ve been assistant basketball, head basketball coach, head baseball coach, track assistant," he said. "I’ve done it all. It’s a great school. I love the people I work with. I love that town. It’s a great place to live.

Congrats to Coach Winters.

