Lamesa's Savanna Rodriquez signs with Sterling College

Lamesa seniors graduated last week, but Friday, Savanna Rodriquez was back at school to sign in front of family and friends to play softball at Sterling College in Kansas.

Savanna was overwhelmed with today's signing.

"This is a very exciting moment for me letting me know I'm officially done with high school and I'm moving on to something bigger. I'm gonna miss this place and I'm always going to remember this town," Rodriguez said.

She's excited for the chance to go play at Sterling.

"I went to go visit them and they were so kind. I practiced with them one night. I'm looking forward to it," Rodriguez said.

Congrats to Savanna and her family.

