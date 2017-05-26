Paddle board business brings new concept to City of Lubbock lakes, encouraging residents to get outdoors this summer

Stand up paddle boards ready to go out on Dunbar Historical Lake (source: KCBD video)

SUP LBK is a new concept for Lubbock's city lakes, located on Dunbar Historical Lake (source: KCBD video)

Just in time for the unofficial start of summer, there is a new concept for the City of Lubbock: bringing water activities to the many lakes within our city limits and getting people outdoors.

And a new business in town is the first one to dive into making that happen. That’s why Velvet and Brent Hodges want to bring something unique to the community.

They say a trip to the hill county two years ago sparked their imagination.

“We, you know, got this idea from being down in Austin and paddle boarding down there. And on the way home, Velvet just kept talking about it,” Brent Hodges said.

“We were just sitting there out on Town Lake with our feet dangling in the water and just decided, you know Lubbock needs this. This would be something that people in Lubbock would enjoy,” Velvet Hodges said.

Fast forward to today, and SUP LBK has become a reality.

“SUP stands for stand up paddle board. And obviously LBK is Lubbock,” Velvet Hodges said.

With any dream, it took hard work and a lot of coordination with Lubbock Parks and Recreation and the City of Lubbock to make this happen.

“The city has never done anything like this before. So this was a new venture for them,” Velvet Hodges said.

Right now SUP LBK is a mobile business, but its main focus is Dunbar Historical Lake on Canyon Lake Drive in east Lubbock.

“Nobody knows it’s here. And there aren’t, we’ve been out here many times and for the population of Lubbock there’s not as many people out here enjoying this as we feel like there should be," Velvet Hodges said. "So that is our goal, is to not only get people outside but to get people down here to enjoy what our city fathers have already created for us."

Not only is this a fun activity, it can also provide a good workout.

“Just the health benefits are tremendous...it works your core, it works your legs,” Velvet said. “And listening to that water as your paddling through it, it’s just so refreshing and so relaxing.”

While this project is the first of its kind within our city parks, the Hodges say they can’t wait to see Lubbock residents spending their summer outdoors.

“We just love to sit back and watch people having a good time,” Velvet Hodges said.

“To get to see Velvet see them, you know it’s just been exciting because she gets so excited to see people doing what she dreamed of having done,” Brent Hodges said.

The Hodges say Dunbar Historical Lake is the last lake of a group of six lakes that have a natural filtration system.

So by the time the water has reached Dunbar, they say this water would be the cleanest.

You can find all of the information about when SUP LBK is open and how much it costs on the business Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/SUPLBK/about/ or by calling 806-773-3772.