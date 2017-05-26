Tech falls to West Virginia in extra innings, 12 to 7

The no. 3 Red Raiders let it slip away, eliminated by West Virginia

Playing a 2nd elimination game in as many days, the 3rd ranked Red Raiders had a 6-3 lead in the 8th and a 6-4 lead in the 9th, but they couldn’t hold it as they were eliminated by West Virginia 12-7 in 10 innings Friday evening in the Big 12 Championship in Oklahoma City.

Ryan Shetter got the start for Texas Tech going 4 innings giving up 8 hits and 2 runs.

Texas Tech took a 2-0 lead on Grant Little’s hit to left center field. Then tied at 2, Anthony Lyons with a clutch 2 out hit plated 2 for Tech to put them up 4-2.

Then up 4-3, Texas Tech had Ryan Long hit a 2-run homer to make it 6-3.

West Virginia rallied getting 1 in the 8th and 2 in the 9th on a crucial fielding error, sending the game into extra innings.

Tech led 6-4 in the 9th , but a single and a 3-base error in right field led to 2 runs scoring and knotting the game at 6.

Kyle Gray’s RBI single in the 10th gave the Mountaineers their first lead of the game at 7-6. They added 5 more in the inning to blow it open at 12-6.

Texas Tech didn’t roll over in the bottom of the 9th as they loaded the bases with no outs. Josh Jung’s Base hit made it 12-7.

Texas Tech falls to 43-15 on the season and now they wait for the NCAA Selection Show Monday, where with a high National seed, the Red Raiders are expected to host a regional in Lubbock at Rip Griffin Park next weekend.

