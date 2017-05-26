LBB implementing new TSA screening procedures

Over the past year, TSA has been rolling out new TSA screening procedures at select airports across the U.S. and Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport is one of them.

These new procedures require travelers to take out all electronic devices that are larger than a cellphone from their carry-on bag and placed into separate bins before going through security.

One may also be asked to take out any food items and place them in a separate bin as well.

However, fliers at LBB did not know this was the new protocol.

"If there would have been a little more notice that you have to do that because I typically used to carry my IPad with me. I've gotten to where I don't carry my IPad now because I don't want to take it out," John Reese, a LBB flier, said.

Emptying out all these items can cause a delay when trying to get through security.

"The other day I saw a guy that had two computers, a couple of IPads," Reese said. "He had six bins going through so it slows it down quite a bit."

The new methods have some fliers at LBB wondering why.

"We have a decent crew of people here that are doing their job and they do it well," said Andrew Weathers, LBB flier. "But they're faced with rules and regulations that don't actually make sense and are based on things like fear and paranoia."

A TSA agent at LBB says during the busy hours, travelers could see an additional 20 to 30 minutes added to their wait time when going through security.

TSA will be testing these procedures at these 10 airports before implementing these changes at all airports.

The other 10 airports that are testing sites are:

Boise Airport

Colorado Springs Airport

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Logan International Airport in Boston

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Los Angeles International Airport

Detroit Metropolitan Airport

Luis Munoz International Airport in San Juan

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas

