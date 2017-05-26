Traffic Alert: First responders on scene of rollover near East L - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Traffic Alert: First responders on scene of rollover near East Loop 289

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Emergency officials are currently investigation a rollover crash that occurred near 2900 block of East Loop 289.

Three people were taken to the hospital, two with moderate injuries and the other with minor.

KCBD currently has a crew responding to the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.

