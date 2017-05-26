Texas Lt. Gov. calls for special legislature session to focus on - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Texas Lt. Gov. calls for special legislature session to focus on bathroom bill

By Kasie Davis, Reporter
Connect

Texas Lt. Governor, Dan Patrick, is calling for a special session of the state legislature

This comes as House Speaker, Joe Straus, announced today that he won't work anymore on the bathroom bill he says is targeting transgender people.

Patrick's call for a special session comes as the legislature is set to adjourn Monday. However, Straus announced today the house will not appoint members to negotiate with the Senate on its proposed compromise on a "bathroom bill".

Straus said it is "absurd" how much time lawmakers have spent prioritizing efforts to pass a North Carolina-style law. The legislation Patrick is pushing for, also known as House Bill 28-99, would require a person to use the restroom that matches their gender at birth.

Straus says he's worried if the bill passes, Texas would lose economic drivers, including sports events from coming to  the Lone Star State. 

However, Patrick said not allowing this bill to pass is morally wrong.

"He laid down the gauntlet tonight and I don't think the people of Texas and I hope the members of the house are gonna tolerate one man, standing alone, behind a microphone telling his members what they're going to do," Patrick said. 

House bill 2899 has 80 co-authors.

While Patrick is asking for a special session, the only person who can legally call one into session is Governor Greg Abbott.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • If FBI wants to talk to Kushner, lawyer says he's ready

    If FBI wants to talk to Kushner, lawyer says he's ready

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:57:04 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:57:04 GMT

    Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.

    Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.

  • Next for Montana's new congressman: Day in court, then DC

    Next for Montana's new congressman: Day in court, then DC

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:56:57 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:56:57 GMT

    Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.

    Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.

  • Correction: Britain-Concert Blast story

    Correction: Britain-Concert Blast story

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:55:28 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:55:28 GMT

    The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

    The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

    •   
Powered by Frankly