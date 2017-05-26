Your Memorial Weekend weather outlook

Your Memorial Day will be a roller-coaster of temps and winds this weekend. The weekend will begin hot with highs in the 90s and gusty southwest winds at 15-25 mph.

Sunday will see the return of a strong cold front that will bring more wind from the north at 20-30 mph. That cold front will lead to some clouds and highs only in the 70s and 80s in the region.



Memorial Day will begin cool, but otherwise should be a nice day for the south plains with highs in the low 80s, a nice south breeze and plenty of sunshine. There will be a slight rain potential for areas to the west and south of the area.



Rain chances will then increase for all of the region Tuesday through the remainder of next week with the best chance of rain by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.



