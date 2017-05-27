Pedestrian killed in semi crash on I27

DPS officials, TxDot crews and Hale County Sheriff Office deputies responded to the scene of a fatal accident which occurred about 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

A semi tractor trailer was driving Northbound on I27 when a pedestrian was walking west across the interstate. The driver of the semi attempted to swerve out of the way but hit and killed the pedestrian. The male killed has been identified as Dallas Saenz, 18-years-old, from Tulia.

The driver of the semi, Royce Dever, 44, from Lubbock was not injured in the crash.

Saenz was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Northbound lanes of I27 were shut down for hours following the crash as officials investigated and cleared the scene.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.