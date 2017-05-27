Family hosting tournament for scholarship fund in honor of train - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Family hosting tournament for scholarship fund in honor of trainer killed

By Taylor Lee, Weekend Anchor
The Parker family hopes to raise money for a scholarship fund created in honor of their daughter, Brooke, who was killed in a head-on-collision in November 2016. 

Brooke Parker was a 25-year-old athletic trainer at Lubbock-Cooper IDS. Her family and friends say she was a hard worker and adored by many of her athletes. Her father, Brett Parker, came to KC to talk about how their family is turning mourning into purposeful giving as they work to raise money at a fun golf tournament, dinner and and live auction this July in honor of his daughter. 

Previous Story: http://www.kcbd.com/story/33653563/police-identify-drivers-killed-in-head-on-collision-at-marsha-sharp-boston

The Brooke Ashton Parker Memorial Foundation was created immediately following the deadly crash. In May 2017 the Foundation gave out $10,000 in scholarships to local high school graduates who are attending college.

More information on foundation: https://bapfoundation.wixsite.com/home
Golf Tournament Information: https://www.facebook.com/brookeashtonparkerscholarshipfund/

