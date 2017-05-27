Family hosting tournament for scholarship fund in honor of trainer killed

Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.
The Parker family hopes to raise money for a scholarship fund created in honor of their daughter, Brooke, who was killed in a head-on-collision in November 2016. Brooke Parker was a 25-year-old athletic trainer at Lubbock-Cooper IDS. Her family and friends say she was a hard worker and adored by many of her athletes. Her father, Brett Parker, came to KC to talk about how their family is turning mourning into purposeful giving as they work to raise money at a fun golf ...
President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.
Egyptian authorities say the death toll in the ambush attack on a bus transporting Christians to a monastery south of Cairo has risen to 29.
British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests, raising the number in custody to 11.
