Vet school funding included in state budget

One person is in the hospital after a rollover near the 500th block of 50th Street.
As an opioid epidemic tears across the United States, police officers tasked with reversing the effects of overdose in addicts are increasingly at risk of accidentally overdose themselves due to the potency of...
President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.
British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests, raising the number in custody to 11.
During the last day of Texas' regular legislative session, lawmakers were able to pass a $217 million budget.
