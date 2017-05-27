Vet school funding included in state budget

During the last day of Texas' regular legislative session, lawmakers were able to pass a $217 billion budget.

Included in that bill is $4.1 million for Texas Tech to open a veterinary school.

"Rural Texas depends on agriculture as an economic driver, and the lack of large animal veterinarians in Texas can have a devastating effect on our communities. The inclusion of $4.1 million in the state budget to establish a veterinary school at Texas Tech University will go a long way in addressing this need," Senator Charles Perry and Representatives Dustin Burrows, John Frullo and John T. Smithee said in a news release. "The overwhelming support for the funding of a veterinary school at Texas Tech University goes to show that both chambers and both political parties understand how important this is to rural Texas.

The idea for the school has been floating around for a little over a year now, however near the end of 2016 Tech put everything on hold regarding the vet school without much explanation.

Texas Tech responded with a thankful statement regarding the legislative decision, but made no mention on when and if this venture will proceed.

The statement from the Tech System said, "We appreciate the legislature's support for the Texas Tech University System. They recognized significant medical and agricultural needs in our state with a dental school in El Paso and a Veterinary school in Amarillo."

RELATED STORY: Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board will consider proposal for new Veterinarian school

RELATED STORY: Texas Tech Veterinary College Receives $15 Million Grant from City of Amarillo

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.